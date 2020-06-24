Caroline Spelman
UK missing 'remanufacturing triple win', Spelman warns
Remaking products can generate jobs, growth and conserve resources, finds inquiry led by former Environment Secretary
Remanufacturing could add £5.6bn to UK economy
Report finds huge potential for turning expired goods into new products, but argues government will need to address barriers
Report: Caroline Spelman axed from Defra in Cabinet reshuffle
BBC reports David Cameron has sacked environment secretary Caroline Spelman, as reshuffle speculation mounts
Water Bill promises to open up market and save UK £2bn
Defra launches Draft Water Bill including plans to allow all businesses to switch suppliers from 2017
Calls grow for ban on sending food waste to landfill
New report argues ban on sending food waste to landfill could trigger boom in anaerobic digestion plants
Conservative ministers urge Cameron to back green growth
Caroline Spelman and Andrew Mitchell outline how low carbon investment will create jobs and boost the economy
Rio +20: Public transport gets £111bn bank boost
Development banks renew strategy to support sustainable development as businesses push for governments to put value on natural capital
Spelman on Rio: Time to "nail the myth" you can't be green and growing
Environment secretary says it's time to shatter the myth that you can't be green and growing
Spelman hints that carbon reporting still on the cards
Environment Secretary defends delay on carbon reporting rules, but hints more businesses will be required to report on their environmental performance
Spelman unveils latest push to value ecosystems
Environment secretary confirms £1.8m extension to last year's National Ecosystem Assessment
Renewables and green groups united in praise of habitat directive reforms
NGOs celebrate after Environment Secretary Caroline Spelman “stood her ground” under pressure from Treasury to curtail habitat protections
Rare metal recycling offers multi-billion pound opportunity
Defra launches action plan to help businesses protect themselves from supply constraints
Updated: Nick Clegg and Caroline Spelman to lead Rio+20 UK team
Deputy Prime Minister confirmed to lead UK delegation as he calls on UK to wake up to green growth "or end up playing catch-up"
Air pollution scrap intensifies as Spelman rejects damning report
Clean Air in London resigns from Defra stakeholder group claiming government has "no intention" of complying with EU air quality deadlines
Firms urged to save water as South East drought declared
Water utilities at risk of drought urged to co-ordinate hosepipe ban from early spring
UK to lead on green accounting at Rio+20
Caroline Spelman sets out UK's ambitions for upcoming sustainability summit
Exclusive: Huhne declares support for green school building rules
Education Secretary faces Cabinet opposition over plans to scrap BREEAM requirement for new schools
Defra: Flooding is businesses' number one climate risk
Major report warns of catastrophic climate impacts for UK unless urgent adaptation measures are adopted
Ecosystem Markets Task Force to take conservation into the corporate mainstream
New group to report to government on policies and business models that could help enhance environmental protection
Spelman under fire over toothless waste review
Defra ministers maintain review will boost green growth and reduce waste, despite lack of binding targets
Government looks to businesses to protect natural environment
White paper proposes offsetting biodiversity loss, extensive guidelines for green reporting, and making most of economic opportunities
Spelman calls for urgent action to deliver climate resilient infrastructure
Climate Resilient Infrastructure report advises businesses to step up investment in climate adaptation measures
Defra: Efficiency could save British business £23bn a year
Government report says better use of resources offers route to profitability and cutting emissions
Government stays forestry axe - for now
Plans to sell off 15 per cent of England's woodland put on hold until biodiversity and access rights are guaranteed