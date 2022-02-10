Capricorn Investment Group

Carbon Call: Microsoft, EY, and UN join global push for improved CO2 accounting

Carbon Accounting

Carbon Call: Microsoft, EY, and UN join global push for improved CO2 accounting

Around 20 organisations launch new effort close gap in underreported greenhouse gas emissions and boost credibility of net zero targets

clock 10 February 2022 • 4 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read
03

Coca Cola Europacific Partners reveals how it is working to 'move the needle' on supply chain sustainability

16 November 2023 • 13 min read
04

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Wales' first biomethane refuelling station opens in Bangor

17 November 2023 • 1 min read