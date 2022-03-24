Capital

Climate resilience: London announces funding boost for capital's green spaces

Biodiversity

Grants scheme will improve Londoners lives while also helping to prepare schools for climate impacts, according to Mayor Sadiq Khan

clock 24 March 2022 • 2 min read
