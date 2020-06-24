Canadian Hydro
Report: Canadian renewables capacity set to climb through to 2025
GlobalData research shows strong growth forecast for the Canadian renewable energy sector, as hydropower maintains its dominance
New York promises Great Green Lakes with offshore wind plan
Power Authority invites project proposals and confirms flagship offshore wind development is on track for 2015 completion
Canadian Hydro snaps up "world's largest" offshore wind project
Just days after Ontario confirms feed-in tariff incentives, leading utility acquires giant 4.4GW Great Lakes wind farm project