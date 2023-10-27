building emissions

Study: Green construction practices could unlock $1.5tr investment opportunity

Buildings

Research by the World Bank's International Finance Corporation highlights major emissions cuts and investment opportunities from shifting to greener materials and processes in construction and buildings sector worldwide

27 October 2023
