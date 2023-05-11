British Gas Zero

British Gas announces new heat pump performance promise

Technology

British Gas announces new heat pump performance promise

Energy giant promises new heat pumps will keep your home as warm as a gas boiler, or your money back

clock 11 May 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Report: Upgrading global grids could cut clean energy transition costs by $3tr by 2040

23 November 2023 • 4 min read
02

Autumn Statement: Hunt promises tax cuts and green growth

22 November 2023 • 7 min read
03

Autumn Statement: Five key takeaways for green businesses

22 November 2023 • 16 min read
04

'Tinkering around the edges': The green economy reacts to the Autumn Statement

22 November 2023 • 23 min read
05

'Zero-capital': Centrica and Smart Architectural Aluminium ink solar rooftop lease deal

23 November 2023 • 2 min read