British Gas Centrica

NatWest confirms it is to stop lending to oil and gas projects

Investment

NatWest confirms it is to stop lending to oil and gas projects

Banking giant sets out flurry of fresh green financing commitments as it gears up to release its first Climate Transition Plan next week, but campaigners argue it could pull forward new pledges

clock 09 February 2023 • 5 min read
Most read
01

Report: Upgrading global grids could cut clean energy transition costs by $3tr by 2040

23 November 2023 • 4 min read
02

Autumn Statement: Hunt promises tax cuts and green growth

22 November 2023 • 7 min read
03

Autumn Statement: Five key takeaways for green businesses

22 November 2023 • 16 min read
04

'Zero-capital': Centrica and Smart Architectural Aluminium ink solar rooftop lease deal

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

IEA boss urges oil and gas industry to 'commit to genuinely helping the world'

23 November 2023 • 5 min read