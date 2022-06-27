British Gas Academy

Green battalion: British Gas to recruit former service personnel to net zero workforce

Management

British Gas-owner Centrica says trainees will install EV charge points, smart meters, and heat pumps, and support solar and battery storage projects

clock 27 June 2022 • 3 min read
