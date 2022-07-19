Bradford

Yorkshire Water fined £1.6m over sewage pollution

Waste

Yorkshire Water fined £1.6m over sewage pollution

Water company sentenced for polluting a watercourse in Bradford with unauthorised sewage discharges in 2018

clock 19 July 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Report: Upgrading global grids could cut clean energy transition costs by $3tr by 2040

23 November 2023 • 4 min read
02

Autumn Statement: Hunt promises tax cuts and green growth

22 November 2023 • 7 min read
03

'Tinkering around the edges': The green economy reacts to the Autumn Statement

22 November 2023 • 23 min read
04

Autumn Statement: Five key takeaways for green businesses

22 November 2023 • 16 min read
05

'Zero-capital': Centrica and Smart Architectural Aluminium ink solar rooftop lease deal

23 November 2023 • 2 min read