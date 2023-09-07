BP Pulse

Chancellor cuts ribbon on 180-car EV charging mega-hub

Automotive

Chancellor cuts ribbon on 180-car EV charging mega-hub

New 'Gigahub' in Birmingham officially opened, on the same day as government invites local authorities to bid for share of £343m electric vehicle charging fund

clock 07 September 2023 • 6 min read
'Off-grid entertainment': BP Pulse fires up 'world first' EV-powered silent disco

Energy

'Off-grid entertainment': BP Pulse fires up 'world first' EV-powered silent disco

BP charging business revs up CarFest crowd with a silent disco powered by four EVs

clock 29 August 2023 • 2 min read
BP drives £4m into UK-based EV fleet software firm

Investment

BP drives £4m into UK-based EV fleet software firm

BP and Dynamon announce £4m investment and commercial agreement to enhance BP Pulse charging service

clock 03 August 2023 • 2 min read
BP Pulse opens its 'most powerful' UK EV charging hub to date

Automotive

BP Pulse opens its 'most powerful' UK EV charging hub to date

Site in Northamptonshire opens, as BP inks major new partnerships to accelerate roll out of fast chargers across Europe

clock 03 March 2023 • 4 min read
'Europe's first': BP Pulse powers up Rhine-Alpine electric truck charging corridor

Automotive

'Europe's first': BP Pulse powers up Rhine-Alpine electric truck charging corridor

Eight dedicated charging stations promise to give electric HGVs 200km of range in just 45 minutes

clock 24 January 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Report: Upgrading global grids could cut clean energy transition costs by $3tr by 2040

23 November 2023 • 4 min read
02

Autumn Statement: Hunt promises tax cuts and green growth

22 November 2023 • 7 min read
03

Autumn Statement: Five key takeaways for green businesses

22 November 2023 • 16 min read
04

'Zero-capital': Centrica and Smart Architectural Aluminium ink solar rooftop lease deal

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

IEA boss urges oil and gas industry to 'commit to genuinely helping the world'

23 November 2023 • 5 min read