Global briefing: Trump's EPA proposes rollback on methane emissions rules
G7: World leaders step up climate and Amazon fire funding
UK doubles climate aid contributions and announces extra £7m for 'Blue Belt' scheme to protect marine life, as plans emerge for new Amazon protection initiative
Macron tells G7: Amazon rainforest fires are an 'international crisis'
Fires currently ravaging the Brazilian rainforest should be top of the agenda at this weekend's G7 Summit, says French President, as debate over future trade deals intensifies
Why businesses could be the secret weapon in halting Bolsonaro's Amazon destruction
The accelerating deforestation rate in the Amazon is terrifying and could have global repercussions, but could business leaders have the power to turn the tide?