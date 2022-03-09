Blue Recovery Leaders Group

Business leaders commit to create or safeguard 100,000 acres of UK wetlands

Biodiversity

Business leaders commit to create or safeguard 100,000 acres of UK wetlands

Blue Recovery Leaders Group backs new initiative to help expand and restore the UK's wetlands

clock 09 March 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read
03

Coca Cola Europacific Partners reveals how it is working to 'move the needle' on supply chain sustainability

16 November 2023 • 13 min read
04

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

'Right to plug': Businesses call on government to rapidly expand EV charging network

16 November 2023 • 6 min read