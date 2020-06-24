black plastic
Morrisons to phase out hard-to-recycle black plastic
Eliminating black plastic from own-brand goods should result in 4,000 tones of plastic becoming easier to recycle, the firm said
Co-op unveils 'compostable' bags as it plots single-use plastics ban
Supermarket plans to phase out own brand, single-use plastic packaging within five years, as rival Lidl announces ban on black plastic across fruit and veg range
Aldi ditches black plastic trays in bid to boost recycling rates
Budget supermarket will use clear plastic trays for fruit and vegetables from this month, which can be more easily recycled than black counterparts
Black plastic: Marks & Spencer, Tesco, and Sainsbury's trial 'breakthrough' recycling solution
Waste company Viridor has been working with supermarket giants to find a way to recycle black plastic
Quorn promises to ditch black plastic packaging
Meat-free food manufacturer promises to stop using black plastic trays, following confirmation last year such packaging is sent to landfill