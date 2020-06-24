bills
Northern Green Powerhouse: Greater Manchester firms join major switch to clean energy
Politicians, businesses, universities, and even Bolton Wanderers FC join first-of-its-kind Big Clean Switch initiative in bid to slash energy bills
Survey: Most billpayers willing to spend more for clean energy
Poll of more than 2,000 adults by comparethemarket.com finds significant consumer appetite for clean energy tariffs
Are home solar-battery storage systems a worthwhile investment?
Solarcentury refutes findings of new scientific study suggesting home battery storage systems teamed with solar PV are not economically viable
Drilling down: Public support for fracking hits lowest level yet
Latest government public attitudes tracker shows continued high support for clean energy and tackling climate change, while fewer than ever are backing fracking
Former Big Six bosses urge energy industry to 'accept and embrace' rapidly changing clean energy market
Former energy industry leaders warn Big Six they risk stranded assets unless they embrace move towards renewable, smart, and localised generation
IKEA teams up with Solarcentury for solar battery storage range
Solar Battery Storage solution could help customers save up to 70 per cent on their electricity bills, the companies claim