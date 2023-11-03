battery energy storage scheme

UK Infrastructure Bank provides £60m loan for Kent energy storage park

Infrastructure

Sheaf Energy Park expected to be one of the UK's largest battery storage schemes once completed

clock 03 November 2023 • 2 min read
Re-charge: Volvo Energy to use old EV batteries in new energy storage systems

Technology

Proposed systems will combine used batteries from Volvo Group's electric buses, trucks and machines with Connected Energy’s storage technology

clock 12 September 2023 • 3 min read
