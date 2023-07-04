BAM

'Game-changer': British fashion brand to give customers 'radical transparency' over clothing supply chain

New technology allows customers to trace entire supply chain of clothing in 'world-first' initiative

clock 04 July 2023 • 4 min read
From red to green: BAM and Motive Fuels secure funding boost for red diesel to hydrogen switch

H2Construction project has been awarded more than £350,000 of funding as part of government scheme

clock 20 July 2022 • 2 min read
