Ella's Kitchen to make 75 per cent of pouches fully-recyclable

Recycling

Ella's Kitchen to make 75 per cent of pouches fully-recyclable

Baby food brand says new recyclable pouches will play 'significant' role in helping it to achieve its SBTI-certified climate targets

clock 14 June 2023 • 2 min read
