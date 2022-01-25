Ashden Awards

Ashden Awards invites applicants for climate innovation prize

Climate change

Ashden Awards invites applicants for climate innovation prize

Climate solutions charity aims to focus on projects that catalyse green job creation through this year's grant funding awards

clock 25 January 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Report: Upgrading global grids could cut clean energy transition costs by $3tr by 2040

23 November 2023 • 4 min read
02

Autumn Statement: Hunt promises tax cuts and green growth

22 November 2023 • 7 min read
03

Autumn Statement: Five key takeaways for green businesses

22 November 2023 • 16 min read
04

'Zero-capital': Centrica and Smart Architectural Aluminium ink solar rooftop lease deal

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

'Tinkering around the edges': The green economy reacts to the Autumn Statement

22 November 2023 • 23 min read