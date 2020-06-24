ArcelorMittal
Climate change could cause steel sector's profits to melt away, CDP warns
Analysts warn sector could face "significant losses" if it fails to cut emissions fast enough
Steel giant ArcelorMittal targets carbon neutral European operations by 2050
Global steelmaker publishes climate action report setting out ambition to bring its business in line with the Paris Agreement
Global briefing: George Clooney trolls climate sceptics
From green Cathedrals to A-list climate spoofs, BusinessGreen brings you this week's green business headlines from around the world