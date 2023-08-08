Anglesey

Ynni Cymru: New publicly owned Welsh energy company to drive community renewables development

Publicly-funded company based on Anglesey aims to help develop green energy projects across Wales

clock 08 August 2023 • 3 min read
Crown Estate helps Welsh tidal project limit environmental impact

Firm, which manages the Queen's assets, provides £1.2m to allow tidal projects to safeguard biodiversity

clock 23 March 2022 • 2 min read
