Amex GBT

Google joins Shell-backed sustainable aviation fuel credit programme

Aviation

Google joins Shell-backed sustainable aviation fuel credit programme

Launched by Shell Aviation and Amex GBT last year, the Avelia programme aims to link corporate customers with airlines to boost market for SAF

clock 15 August 2023 • 3 min read
