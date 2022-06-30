Amex

Lift off for SAF? Shell and Amex urge business travellers to buy in to lower carbon aviation

Aviation

Lift off for SAF? Shell and Amex urge business travellers to buy in to lower carbon aviation

Aon becomes first corporate to use Amex GBT's Avelia platform to 'purchase' SAF on flights, even at airports where it the fuel is currently unavailable

clock 30 June 2022 • 3 min read
