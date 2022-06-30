American Express Global Business Travel

Lift off for SAF? Shell and Amex urge business travellers to buy in to lower carbon aviation

Aviation

Lift off for SAF? Shell and Amex urge business travellers to buy in to lower carbon aviation

Aon becomes first corporate to use Amex GBT's Avelia platform to 'purchase' SAF on flights, even at airports where it the fuel is currently unavailable

clock 30 June 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Report: Upgrading global grids could cut clean energy transition costs by $3tr by 2040

23 November 2023 • 4 min read
02

Autumn Statement: Hunt promises tax cuts and green growth

22 November 2023 • 7 min read
03

Autumn Statement: Five key takeaways for green businesses

22 November 2023 • 16 min read
04

'Tinkering around the edges': The green economy reacts to the Autumn Statement

22 November 2023 • 23 min read
05

'Zero-capital': Centrica and Smart Architectural Aluminium ink solar rooftop lease deal

23 November 2023 • 2 min read