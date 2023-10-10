With little more than 50 days until critical climate talks begin, hopes of an ambitious outcome that can boost climate action and the green economy are in the balance
Sultan Al-Jaber claims he has 'full confidence' oil and gas industry can drive solutions to climate crisis
COP28 President hints at UAE's priorities for Summit in maiden speech, as core principles for controversial plan to use voluntary carbon markets to bankroll energy transition are unveiled
UAE announces Al Jaber will chair crucial summit, but campaigners call for him to now step down from his role as CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Corporation