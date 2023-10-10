Al Jaber

Countdown to COP28: Can countries secure an ambitious climate outcome in Dubai?

Politics

With little more than 50 days until critical climate talks begin, hopes of an ambitious outcome that can boost climate action and the green economy are in the balance

clock 10 October 2023 • 15 min read
'Diversify and future proof': COP28 President urges oil and gas firms to decarbonise faster

Climate change

Sultan Al-Jaber claims he has 'full confidence' oil and gas industry can drive solutions to climate crisis

clock 02 October 2023 • 3 min read
'COP of action': COP28 President calls for tripling of renewables capacity by 2030

Climate change

COP28 President hints at UAE's priorities for Summit in maiden speech, as core principles for controversial plan to use voluntary carbon markets to bankroll energy transition are unveiled

clock 16 January 2023 • 7 min read
Oil boss Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber confirmed as President-Designate for COP28

Politics

UAE announces Al Jaber will chair crucial summit, but campaigners call for him to now step down from his role as CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Corporation

clock 12 January 2023 • 9 min read
