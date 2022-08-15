Active Building Centre

Research: Insulating UK homes could offset Russian gas use twice over while saving billpayers £2,600

Buildings

Research: Insulating UK homes could offset Russian gas use twice over while saving billpayers £2,600

Active Building Centre research also calculates that building greener homes could save CO2 equivalent to use of 131,000 cars on UK roads

clock 15 August 2022 • 5 min read
Most read
01

Report: Upgrading global grids could cut clean energy transition costs by $3tr by 2040

23 November 2023 • 4 min read
02

Autumn Statement: Hunt promises tax cuts and green growth

22 November 2023 • 7 min read
03

Autumn Statement: Five key takeaways for green businesses

22 November 2023 • 16 min read
04

'Tinkering around the edges': The green economy reacts to the Autumn Statement

22 November 2023 • 23 min read
05

'Zero-capital': Centrica and Smart Architectural Aluminium ink solar rooftop lease deal

23 November 2023 • 2 min read