Partner Insight: How prepared are you for global warming?

Journey with Equans and explore how to prepare for climate change in this interactive video.

Sarka Halas
clock • 1 min read

Due to the current pace of global decarbonisation we have to accept that some climate change is going to happen. The UK is already experiencing physical climate risk, including warmer temperatures, more extreme weather, and rising sea levels; these changes are all having an impact on the urban environment. 

As well as taking action to achieve the UK's 2050 decarbonisation targets, individuals, businesses and public sector organisations will need to think about adapting the built environment to adapt to new climate realities.

Journey with Equans in this interactive video where you choose how you want to explore the impact of climate change on the built environment and urban areas, discover the challenges to climate resilience and learn what climate adaptation could look like. 

Study: Is UK meat and dairy consumption falling fast enough to meet climate goals?
Ethical Consumer study lauds 'incredible power of many small actions' in nudging consumers towards healthier diets, but also warns UK moving in the wrong direction on transport, heating and consumer goods

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 31 October 2024 • 6 min read
Study: Nature restoration projects can unlock 'tremendous economic benefits'
Nature-based solutions that support biodiversity and carbon storage can play a critical role in boosting jobs, incomes, and agricultural production, according to first of its kind review

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 29 October 2024 • 3 min read
UN: Weak national climate plans leave world 'miles short' of 2030 emissions goal
Deeply underpowered current national climate plans will lead to ‘human and economic trainwreck for every country, without exception’, UNFCCC head warns

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 28 October 2024 • 6 min read