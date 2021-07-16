ADVERTISEMENT

Carbon markets are the key to unlocking a sweet opportunity at large landfills

Margaret Williams, American Carbon Registry
clock 16 July 2021 • 4 min read

Carbon markets offer an immediate and straightforward means of financing technology to combat methane emissions at landfill sites, explains Margaret Williams of the American Carbon Registry

Methane is a potent gas, from the perspective of climate at least. Although it doesn't remain in the atmosphere as long as carbon dioxide does, it has 84 times the warming power of CO2 over the first 20...

More on Carbon Trading

A clothes recycling facility
Efficiency

'Time to crack on': How government can act now to 'close the loop' and deliver a circular economy

Aldersgate Group delivers lukewarm assessment of government’s efforts to deliver a circular economy in its latest report on how to enhance resource efficiency

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 15 July 2021 • 8 min read
Volvo is set to launch three electric truck models next year | Credit: Volvo Trucks
Transport

Government revs up Transport Decarbonisation Plan with proposed diesel truck ban, but will it go far enough?

Details of Transport Decarbonisation Plan revealed to Financial Times, as separate report suggest ministers are continuing to lock horns over the best way to introduce new carbon pricing mechanisms

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 13 July 2021 • 8 min read
The Chancellor speaks to other finance ministers at the G20 in Venice | Credit: Treasury
Taxation

G20 finance ministers back carbon pricing as key tool to tackle climate crisis, but climate funding moves prove elusive

At G20 meeting in Venice, finance ministers conclude that climate pricing is among raft of tools that can be deployed to tackle climate change

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 12 July 2021 • 6 min read