What happened to onshore wind and solar? RSPB responds to the Prime Minister's 10 Point Plan
The RSPB's Seb Berry urges the government to reassess its 'indifference' to solar and onshore wind and introduce dedicated annual auctions for the clean technologies that can boost their deployment
In an otherwise encouraging set of announcements, surprisingly, the Prime Minister's 10 Point Plan failed to say anything about solar PV, or the other cheapest renewable, onshore wind. Twenty years ago,...
More news
Time to set a new precedent for global trade policy
An ambitious Trade Bill would enable UK trade policy to support green growth, restore biodiversity and reduce emissions, writes Aldergate Group's Kate Young
What happened to onshore wind and solar? RSPB responds to the Prime Minister's 10 Point Plan
The RSPB's Seb Berry urges the government to reassess its 'indifference' to solar and onshore wind and introduce dedicated annual auctions for the clean technologies that can boost their deployment
Rise Up: Toast Ale unveils new range of beers in campaign to transform food system
Green brewer brings together leading B Corp food brands to launch new campaign to raise awareness of sector's huge environmental impacts
BT and Hubbub to explore untapped potential for smart tech to slash household emissions
Collaboration follows new research showing nearly two-thirds of UK households do not use technology to help run their home more efficiently