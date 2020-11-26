What happened to onshore wind and solar? RSPB responds to the Prime Minister's 10 Point Plan

  • Seb Berry, RSPB
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

The RSPB's Seb Berry urges the government to reassess its 'indifference' to solar and onshore wind and introduce dedicated annual auctions for the clean technologies that can boost their deployment

In an otherwise encouraging set of announcements, surprisingly, the Prime Minister's 10 Point Plan failed to say anything about solar PV, or the other cheapest renewable, onshore wind. Twenty years ago,...

To continue reading...

More on Energy

More news