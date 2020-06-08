China has a fight on its hands to ween its economy off coal power
The enormous expansion in China's coal power capacity means more regional vested interests against decarbonisation, writes Andrew Warren
We in the UK have rightly been celebrating the remarkable shift in how we generate electricity - as well as in the decline in the amount we waste. Across thirty years we have moved from coal generating...
More news
World Ocean Day: Government welcomes call for new Highly Protected Marine Areas
Benyon Review sets out plans for significant strengthening of marine protection in UK waters, as new study highlights how ocean habitats can help boost climate resilience
Reports: Tesla considering Bristol site for UK gigafactory
The Times reports Elon Musk made a recent flying visit to the UK to inspect a potential site for a major new factory near Bristol
Natwest relaunches carbon calculator to cater for work from home reality
NatWest has tweaked a tool that provides guidance to staff on how to shrink their carbon footprint, as government faces warning it may have to change carbon reporting guidelines to account for huge increase in home-working
Green recovery: Government launches 'recovery roundtables', as Ministers mull EV grant boost
Alok Sharma to chair series of meetings with businesses, academics, and trade bodies, as government continues to work on green stimulus package