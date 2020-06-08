China has a fight on its hands to ween its economy off coal power

The enormous expansion in China's coal power capacity means more regional vested interests against decarbonisation, writes Andrew Warren

We in the UK have rightly been celebrating the remarkable shift in how we generate electricity - as well as in the decline in the amount we waste. Across thirty years we have moved from coal generating...

