Corinavirus Response: Business as usual is not an option post Covid-19

  • Christopher Broadbent, Robertsbridge
Robertsbridge's Christopher Broadbent argues the coronavirus crisis is providing a 'test run lite of what will happen if we miss our emissions targets'

In 1962 Rachel Carson published the book which kick-started the environmental movement we know today. It's taken 58 years for environmentalism's corporate child, sustainability, to reach the many boardrooms...

