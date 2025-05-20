New UK solar generation record claimed

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
New UK solar generation record claimed

Data suggests solar generation may have peaked at 13.57GW this weekend, surpassing the previous record of 12.2GW

The UK may have set a new solar power generation, with recorded output hitting 13.57GW on Saturday afternoon, surpassing the previous record of 12.2GW which was set in early April. The combination...

