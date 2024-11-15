Number of zero emission buses on UK roads rises by almost 50 per cent in three months

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

New SMMT confirms demand for zero emission buses is booming

Public transport operators are continuing to drive the UK's switch to zero emission buses (ZEBs), after data released yesterday revealed new registrations have risen by 48 per cent in the last three months....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Kingfisher targets net zero across all scopes by 2050

Ikea ringfences €1.5bn to help end reliance on fossil fuels

Most read
01

COP29: UN chief urges all businesses to produce net zero transition plans within a year

14 November 2024 • 5 min read
02

Study: Carbon capture for Energy from Waste sector could deliver £40bn economic boost

14 November 2024 • 2 min read
03

Government confirms it will ban new coal mining licenses

14 November 2024 • 3 min read
04

Arsenal's net zero goal approved by SBTi

14 November 2024 • 4 min read
05

An old technology with a new twist: Inside one company's quest to build 'high density' pumped hydro

14 November 2024 • 8 min read

More on Transport

Go-Ahead revs up £500m investment in zero emission buses
Transport

Go-Ahead revs up £500m investment in zero emission buses

Bus operator inks deal to fund up to 1,200 zero emission buses from Wrightbus, as government announces new UK Bus Manufacturing Expert Panel

James Murray
James Murray
clock 08 October 2024 • 2 min read
Sadiq Khan unveils government-backed plans to pedestrianise Oxford Street
Transport

Sadiq Khan unveils government-backed plans to pedestrianise Oxford Street

Mayor of London to be given new powers to transform the 'jewel in the crown of Britain’s retail sector'

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 17 September 2024 • 5 min read
Labour hails 'biggest overhaul to buses in a generation'
Transport

Labour hails 'biggest overhaul to buses in a generation'

Government unveils new legislation that aims to give local authorities greater control over bus services and reverse decline in number of journeys

James Murray
James Murray
clock 09 September 2024 • 4 min read