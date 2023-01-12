Reports: HSBC under fire for alleged $360m RWE coal mine loan

HSBC is alleged to have loaned $360m to support RWE's expansion of an opencast coal mine in Germany, despite the banking giant's promise to "phase down" fossil fuel financing, according to reports.

An entire village in West Germany is set to be demolished by energy firm in order to make way for the expanded lignite coal mine, sparking outcry from climate protestors who have sought to barricade the settlement of Lützerath in order to stop the development this week.

And now HSBC has also been linked to the controversial project, following reports today in The Times, based on work by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, that the banking giant provided a $360m to RWE for to help develop the coal mine, in an alleged breach of its own climate commitments.

Moreover, senior executives at HSBC advised against disclosing the loan to the Garzweiler II open-cast mine, according to the newspaper.

An anonymous HSBC banker told The Times that it was their understanding the bank was happy to provide the funds but did not want to be publicly associated with the loan, calling the approach "questionable". According to data from Refinitiv, RWE received $5.4bn in loans from banks that have made commitments to align their financing and investments with net zero by 2050, also including Barclays and Santander. Such moves come despite plans announced by HSBC in December for an "accelerated phase down of fossil fuel sources with highest emissions intensity and greatest local environmental risks", as it updated its financing policies for oil, gas and coal projects. Most notably, the bank said it would stop providing new lending or capital markets finance for new oil and gas fields and related infrastructure, while simultaneously pledging to accelerate its activities in renewable energy and clean infrastructure. The Bureau of Investigative Journalism claims HSBC bankers raised the issue of village demolition plans internally and inquired about whether providing money to RWE would be in line with the bank's net zero policy. The deal was approved by the bank's sustainability and reputational risk division, but they advised RWE not to disclose HSBC's involvement, it found. Responding to the reports, HSBC told The Times: "Details of this [deal] and all its participating banks are in the public domain, as is normal. We have processes to ensure our financing aligns with our policies, which include an expectation on clients to produce and implement credible transition plans." However, Tony Burdon, CEO of green investment campaign group Make My Money Matter, said by handing loans to fossil fuel expansion projects, investors risked damaging their own reputations, as well as the environment. "By continuing to provide sizable corporate loans to companies involved in fossil fuel expansion, HSBC is not just damaging the environment and displacing communities, they are undermining their own climate targets," he said.