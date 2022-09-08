UK onshore wind pipeline grows 4GW in a year

The UK's pipeline of onshore wind farms has grown by over 4GW over the last 12 months, largely thanks to the growing number of projects at the planning, consented, construction, and commissioning stages in Scotland, the latest industry data shows.

Overall, there is now 37GW of onshore wind capacity currently in the UK pipeline, up from 33GW last October, according to trade body RenewableUK, pointing to growing investor and developer interest in the clean power source despite the government's continued block on major new projects in England.

The data, released yesterday by the trade body, shows that although only 340MW of new onshore wind capacity has become fully operational within the last 12 months, the amount of capacity under construction or consented across the UK has increased by 1.1GW to reach 6.8GW overall.

If all projects currently in the pipeline were to end up being built it could give the UK almost 30GW of fully operational onshore wind power capacity by the end of the decade, rising to 34GW by 2031, said RenewableUK, which is calling on the government to now set an explicit 2030 target for onshore wind.

At present, however, the vast majority - 78 per cent of the total UK pipeline - of onshore wind projects in the planning, consented, construction, and commissioning stages are located in Scotland, where planning rules for new onshore turbines are less onerous than those in England.

Since 2015, the UK government has in effect barred major new onshore wind projects in England from securing planning permission and subsidy support through its flagship Contracts for Difference clean power auction scheme, despite pressure to loosen the restrictions in order to support net zero, boost domestic energy security, and reduce exposure to expensive fossil fuels.

But while there is little signal so far that Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss supports a change in approach to onshore wind, in contrast the Scottish Government has set out a target for an additional 8GW to 12GW of installed onshore wind capacity in Scotland by the end of the current decade.

Amid soaring energy bills that are expected to hit UK homes and businesses hard this winter, widespread calls have come for a revamp in planning rules to help fast track cheap, homegrown, low carbon sources of electricity such as onshore wind projects.

Similarly, Dan McGrail, chief executive of RenewableUK, urged the government to throw its weight behind onshore wind as a cheap, green and secure form of home grown energy by setting a clear capacity target for the technology for 2030.

"We can't tackle the energy crisis without onshore wind - it's one of our cheapest sources of new power and once projects have the go-ahead they can be up and running within a year," he said. "Despite the government publishing its Energy Security Strategy in April, Ministers still haven't set a target for onshore wind in the UK and they've only tentatively opened up the conversation about removing the block on onshore wind in England."

The new data follows polling of over 6,000 UK adults commissioned by RenewableUK, the results of which were published earlier this week. It found that 77 want the government to use new wind and solar farms to reduce electricity bills, and that 64 per cent believe the current block on onshore wind projects in England should be removed, where there is local support.

McGrail added: "We need to see a commitment of at least 30GW of onshore wind by 2030 and local communities across the UK being given the chance to benefit from generation in their area where it has local support."