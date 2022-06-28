MyStory: How my passion for clothes is influencing my investment decisions

Industry Voice: Schroders' Katherine Davidson looks at some of the companies trying to drive change in the fashion industry

 

In Schroders' latest #MyStory video, global equities fund manager and sustainability specialist Katherine Davidson invites us into her house to discuss the negatives of the fashion industry and the companies trying to drive change. She shows us how making clothes is not only part of her personal solution to fast fashion, but is also making her question the practices of the companies she invests in professionally.

This article was sponsored by Schroders.

