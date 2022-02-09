One Planet Plate: Top chefs launch annual sustainable restaurant campaign

James Murray
clock • 2 min read
Charlie Hibbert at Thyme's pavé, goat’s curd, pumpkin, roast onion, radicchio and sage / Credit: The SRA
Image:

Charlie Hibbert at Thyme's pavé, goat’s curd, pumpkin, roast onion, radicchio and sage / Credit: The SRA

Sustainable Restaurant Association goes international as over 2,000 restaurants sign up to campaign to offer lower impact dishes

The Sustainable Restaurant Association (SRA) has this week launched its annual One Planet Plate campaign, revealing that over 2,000 restaurants have signed up to offer a dedicated sustainable dish on their menus.

Raymond Blanc, Asma Khan, and Thomasina Miers are among a host of famous chefs to back the campaign, which is also being supported by banking giant HSBC.  

The SRA said it was aiming to serve five million more sustainable meals through the campaign in 2022. The campaign has also taken on an international dimension and 31 of 'The World's 50 Best Restaurants' have now signed up with more expected to join.

"What we eat has such a huge impact on our precious planet," said Raymond Blanc, President of the SRA and Chef Patron of Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons. "The next time you eat out, use the fantastic One Planet Plate website to find hundreds of truly delicious dishes to enjoy that won't cost the earth. We only have one planet, so every dish that we serve in our restaurants must be designed to respect and protect it. Our future depends on it."   

The SRA said restaurants serving a One Planet Plate range from well-loved high street names like Wahaca and Nando's to Michelin-starred restaurants such as Luke Tipping's Simpsons and Phil Howard's Elystan Street. 

The recipes for every dish carrying the One Planet Plate label are also to be made available online, in a bid to encourage home cooks to embrace more sustainable diets.

Juliane Caillouette-Noble, managing director of the SRA, called on all hospitality businesses to get involved in the campaign "Too often, diners are unaware of what sustainable food means," she said. "After the success of the One Planet Plate campaign in 2018 in putting sustainable food at the centre of 2,000 restaurant menus, now, when awareness about the impact of food has never been higher, is the perfect time for every restaurant, pub and canteen kitchen to show the public what they're doing to contribute to a better food future in the tastiest possible way."  

