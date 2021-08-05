Big Clean Swith: IKEA to offer customers £35 of free green energy

IKEA's customers are to be offered £35 of free green energy if they switch to a green energy supplier through the company's website, after the retail giant moved to expand its partnership with green energy platform Big Clean Switch.

Big Clean Switch runs a comparison website helping consumers select green energy suppliers. In addition to the partnership with IKEA, it works with a host of consumer brands including Tesco, Sky, and Nando's in a bid to help businesses and consumers make the transition to cleaner energy tariffs.

The free energy offered as part of the IKEA deal is exclusive of any other savings or promotions run by green energy firms themselves, the company said.

Outlining the rationale behind the promotion and tie-in with Big Clean Switch, IKEA pointed to the impact of 18 months of lockdowns on household bills. "With more time spent at home over the last year than ever before, energy bills have soared - which is why IKEA is helping its customers to switch to a low-cost tariff from a number of different green suppliers," the company said.

The initiative is also designed to complement IKEA's wider environmental goals, which have seen parent company Ingka Group pledge to invest €4bn in renewable energy projects as it works to slash emissions across the company's entire value chain.

"With everything we do we hope to enable and inspire people to take small, affordable and simple steps towards living more sustainably," said Greg Lucas, sustainability manager at IKEA UK. "Millions of homes across the UK are already benefiting from IKEA products and services that help to reduce waste, energy and water, as well as to save money, which is why we're so pleased to be able to partner with Big Clean Switch and help our customers switch to green energy suppliers too."

Jon Fletcher, CEO of Big Clean Switch, said the site aimed to encourage bill payers away from energy contracts that do not help the environment - an aim that would be aided by the link up with IKEA.

"Too many UK households are put off switching supplier because they think it will be too much trouble or they don't trust the energy market and as a result, they're often paying hundreds of pounds more than they should be," he said. "We're working with IKEA to provide a different kind of switching service that provides their customers with the support and reassurance they need to make the switch to greener, more affordable energy."

IKEA has already made a number of investments to switch its own energy use to renewables in the UK. All UK stores use LED lighting, while 13 stores have solar panels installed. Six stores across the UK and Ireland currently do not rely on fossil fuels at all, and are 100 per cent powered by renewable energy sources, the company said.