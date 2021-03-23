Church of England plots science-based nature targets for $8.7bn investment portfolio

The Church Commissioners for England to help Science-Based Targets initiative design framework for businesses and investors tackle nature loss

The Church of England's $8.7bn asset management arm has become the first investor to join a new initiative to develop a framework for tackling nature loss in line with scientific guidance, as it today announced plans to set targets to reduce the impact of its investment portfolio on the planet.

As a member of the Science Based Targets (SBT) Network Corporate Engagement Program, the Church Commissioners for England said it would help to co-design nature targets "to ensure they are as impactful, cost-effective and easy to implement as possible" for investors and businesses.

The asset manager, which looks after the Church of England's investments and is the third largest charitable endowment in the UK, said it was currently in the process of assessing its own impacts and dependencies on nature, and that it would be looking for companies in its portfolio to do the same to "fully understand the risks nature loss poses" to business.

Led by the Science-Based Targets initiative, the aim is to finalise a framework for corporate science-based nature loss targets and assessments next year. It said the framework would offer companies a clearer pathway to change their impacts on nature across their core businesses and value chains, in order to help protect and restore land, oceans, water and biodiversity.

The Church Commissioners for England has already set science-based targets to decarbonise its investment portfolio in line with the Paris Agreement on climate change, and is one of a growing number of investors to have signed up to the Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance.

But Harry Ashman, engagement analyst at the Church Commissioners for England, said it also needed to tackle nature loss "in a meaningful way".

"We encourage other investors to join us in supporting the development of science-based targets for nature to facilitate improved management of our holdings' impacts and dependencies on natural resources and systems," he said. "As exploitation of the natural world continues, and the scale of dependencies and damage become clear, regulatory, public and investor pressure will only increase. We urge companies to start understanding their reliance on nature now, in preparation for setting science-based targets for nature."

The Science-Based Targets Network was established in 2019 to identify ways for companies and cities to play a role in halting the alarming loss of nature, and to recognise the dependency of societies and economies on the natural world.

It builds on the work of the SBT initiative, which provides a standardised way for companies to set credible emissions reduction targets and has to date seen more than 1,200 companies around the world commit to setting decarbonisation strategies in line with scientific advice.

Erin Billman, executive director of the Science Based Targets Network, welcomed the Church Commissioners for England's support for developing a nature loss framework. "By joining, they are sending a strong signal to business and the investment community that nature-related risk must now become as much of a focus as climate," she said. "We have to address nature loss and climate change in tandem. We invite all businesses to get ready now for science-based targets for nature as the most comprehensive way to reduce risk, attract investment and help build a net-zero, nature positive future and all the opportunities it offers."