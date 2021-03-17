Industrial Decarbonsation Strategy: Government sets out vision for decarbonising heavy industry

CCS and hydrogen facility planned at Saltend Chemicals Park in the Humber is among the projects to secure funding | Credit: px Group

Strategy to set out a number of new targets for the decarbonisation of industry, as government confirms details of nine projects to be awarded funding through Industrial Decarbonisation Challenge - but opposition warns plans lack necessary ambition

The government has unveiled a package of new climate promises and funding announcements designed to catalyse the decarbonisation of heavy industry around the UK, ranging from a pledge to set targets to bring ore-based steelmaking to "near net zero emissions" by 2035 to plans to fund nine early-stage carbon capture and hydrogen production projects around the UK.

The announcement of the policy package is part of a new Industrial Decarbonisation Strategy that will be published later today, the government revealed. Ministers said the strategy sets out a vision for how the UK could slash emissions generated by industry by two-thirds in just 15 years and deliver the "world's first" low carbon industrial sector.

Overall, Ministers calculated the government would invest more than £1bn on schemes set out in the blueprint, and emphasised the measures it comprised would provide a signal to the market that would spur private investment in a host of decarbonisation technologies.

"Backed by more than £1bn investment, today's plans will make a considerable dent in the amount of carbon emissions emitting from our economy and put us on the path to eliminate our contribution to climate change by 2050," said Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng.

He added that achieving the UK's net zero ambition and shorter term pledge to slash emissions by 68 per cent by 2030 against 1990 levels would require major transformation of its economy. "While reaching our climate targets will require extensive change across our economy, we must do so in a way that protects jobs, creates new industries and attracts inward investment - without pushing emissions and business abroad," he said.

The government calculates its industrial decarbonisation roadmap could create or support 80,000 jobs over the next 30 years, by catalysing the growth of new low carbon industries in the UK and helping existing high-carbon industries transition to a greener future.

Green groups broadly welcomed the new plans, but some commentators and political opponents were quick to accuse the government of overstating the impact of the latest funding package, which they argued compared unfavourably with green stimulus packages already unveiled in a number of other countries.

As part of the the plans trailed this morning, the government confirmed it had distributed the Industrial Decarbonisation Challenge's £171m funding pot between nine industrial decarbonisation projects in five industrial clusters across the UK.

A joint hydrogen and carbon capture, usage, and storage (CCUS) project, HyNet North West, will receive a £33m slice of the pot, while a CCUS project attached to a gas power plant and offshore CO2 transport and storage system in Teesside will receive £52m, the government confirmed. In the North East, the Zero Carbon Humber coalition has been granted £21m and the Humber Zero project £12m to develop hydrogen and CCUS infrastructure. Meanwhile, the Net Zero Infrastructure project in Aberdeenshire secured £31m and plans for a net zero industrial cluster that spans South Wales were awarded £20m.

Overall, the government said it would aim to ensure that by 2030 "at least" three megatonnes of carbon dioxide would be captured - up from negligible levels at present. It also announced a new goal to ensure roughly 40 per cent energy used by industrial players by the same date is powered by lower carbon fossil fuels.

Other "key commitments" trailed by the government include a pledge to use carbon pricing as a tool for getting industry to take account of their emissions across business and investment decisions, and a promise to establish policy frameworks that can ensure the uptake of fuel switching in industry from fossil fuels to hydrogen, electricity, and biomass.

The Strategy will include a commitment to develop proposals for new product standards that allows low-carbon manufacturers to clearly distinguish their greener products from alternatives, according to the update.

It will also establish how the government would use its infrastructure delivery taskforce, named 'Project Speed', to ensure that the UK's land planning regime is fit for building low carbon infrastructure.

And the government separately announced it is to launch a new £932m Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme that aims to support more than 400 projects across England geared at decarbonising public buildings, including hospitals, schools, and council buildings.

The trailed proposals and accompanying funding pledges elicited a mixed reaction from business leaders, opposition parties, and environmental campaigners.

Labour was quick to slam the plans, arguing they do not go far enough to stimulate jobs and the economy and that none of the £1bn headline figure represented new funding awards.

"Once again, the government talks a big game on green but doesn't deliver with nearly the scale or ambition that's necessary," said shadow business secretary Ed Milliband. "None of this money is new - these announcements simply allocate money already announced. Strip away the rhetoric and we see the fact that while Germany is investing €7bn in a hydrogen strategy our government is investing a tiny fraction of that."

Miliband pointed out the government still had no strategy setting out how it planned to decarbonise the UK's building stock or address the recent cuts to its flagship green homes retrofit programme. "We had a Budget that failed the steel, automotive and aerospace sectors and once again the Government appears to have nothing to say about those key sectors," he said. "And on buildings, we still have no long-term government strategy about how to decarbonise housing and no accounting for the £1bn cut to the Green Homes Grant.

Meanwhile, leaders of UK business coalitions commended the direction and ambition set out by the new plans, but also called on the government to quickly follow up its new proposals with more concrete policy measures.

Chief economist of the CBI Rain Newton-Smith dubbing the blueprint a "welcome demonstration" of the UK's commitment to climate action and a green recovery that might provide businesses with confidence to invest in future technologies.

"The Industrial Decarbonisation Strategy marks another vital step in the UK's plans to achieve its net zero emissions target," she said. "Creating and championing competitive low-carbon industries will ensure the benefits of a green economic recovery, and the longer-term transition to net zero, are shared across the whole country."

Nick Molho, executive director of the Aldersgate Group, similarly welcomed the ambition to cut heavy industrial emissions by at least two thirds, underscoring that rapid decarbonisation of industry could shore up the competitiveness of UK companies.

However, he said the funding provided through the Industrial Decarbonisation Fund must "continue to be made available" over the years to come to accelerate the development of high-risk, early stage technologies critical to the decarbonisation of industry, like CCUS and hydrogen. He also stressed the need for longer-term policies that targeted industries across the UK, not just a handful of firms in major industrial hubs.

"It will be essential for the UK government to put in place a comprehensive set of long-term policies that drives timely and cost-effective private investment in industrial decarbonisation and strengthens the competitiveness of UK businesses in the process," Molho said. "This requires ensuring that the price of carbon under the UK Emissions Trading Scheme is clearly aligned with the net zero target, with the use of free allowances gradually reducing and the UK considering a linkage between the UK and EU ETS on the basis of a shared ambition for climate neutrality."

His comments were echoed by Caterina Brandmayr, head of climate policy at Green Alliance, who said the government needed to act fast to turn ambition into action.

"We now need fast action to turn these promises into a suite of concrete policies so that industry can benefit soon from energy and resource efficiency, fuel switching and, where necessary, carbon capture and storage," she said. "Taking action now is vital to futureproof industries and jobs across the UK. "

Brandmayr also urged the government to match its plans to decarbonise industry with a measures that leverage opportunities to save carbon through more efficient use of products and materials. "The lowest carbon product is one you don't make at all," she said.