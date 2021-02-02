Embed nature into economic decision-making, landmark biodiversity review urges

The Dasgupta Review has drawn comparisons with the Stern Review on the economics of climate change 15 years ago

Landmark Dasgupta Review on the Economics of Biodiversity commissioned by the Treasury argues for major overhaul in how economic success is measured in order to turn the tide of nature destruction

A transformative rethink in how society measures economic success is urgently required if the world is to reverse devastating declines in biodiversity, or human livelihoods and wellbeing risk being severely damaged by the ongoing destruction of the natural world.

That is the overarching conclusion today of a landmark independent review commissioned by the UK government, which presents a comprehensive, first-of-its-kind assessment of the relationship between biodiversity and economics, as well as a stark warning about the impacts of societal systems on the planet's wildlife and resources.

Led by University of Cambridge economist Professor Sir Partha Dasgupta, the 600-page report seeks to assess the ways in which society could better account for nature in economics and decision-making, arguing biodiversity loss is the result of nature having long been a "blindspot" in economic thought.

It argues nature is society's most precious asset, providing resources, food and protection on which humanity relies, but that existing markets and governance systems have monumentally failed to manage the economic externalities of nature destruction.

Loss of nature is "not simply a market failure: it is a broader institutional failure too", the Review argues.

"Many of our institutions have proved unfit to manage the externalities," it states. "Governments almost everywhere exacerbate the problem by paying people more to exploit nature than to protect it, and to prioritise unsustainable economic activities. A conservative estimate of the total cost globally of subsidies that damage nature is around US$4-6tr per year."

But the Dasgupta Review also offers a vision of optimism, arguing that rapid, transformative efforts to change the way in which society measures economic success, while also expanding nature protection areas and investing in nature-based solutions, are still feasible and will be far less costly than further delaying action until further down the line.

It sets out a range of broad solutions, including drawing up new metrics for economic success that account for the benefits of investing in natural assets, and greater integration of so-called natural capital into national accounting systems in order to account for the economic value of nature.

Better education of the benefits of nature should also be embedded into the UK education system, in order to empower citizens to make more informed, eco-friendly lifestyle choices, it adds.

"Truly sustainable economic growth and development means recognising that our long-term prosperity relies on rebalancing our demand of nature's goods and services with its capacity to supply them," Dasgupta said. "It also means accounting fully for the impact of our interactions with nature across all levels of society. Covid-19 has shown us what can happen when we don't do this. Nature is our home. Good economics demands we manage it better."

It follows increasingly worrying reports about the extent of biodiversity loss, with the UN revealing last year that the world has missed every single one of the 20 biodiversity targets collectively agreed on by nations at a summit in Aichi, Japan, 10 years ago. And in the UK alone, the government has received scathing criticism from its own independent advisors, while conservation groups in September lamented a "lost decade for nature" in the UK.

Sir David Attenborough, who acted as ambassador for the ground-breaking Review, argued the survival of the natural world required a universal understanding of how both biodiversity and economics interact. "This comprehensive and immensely important report shows us how by bringing economics and ecology face to face, we can help to save the natural world and in doing so save ourselves," he said.

The Review was first commissioned by the Treasury at the 2019 Budget, and has been seen by advocates of natural capital as an opportunity to ensure the economic value is properly taken into account in decision-making. Its commissioning has been compared to the hugely influential Stern Review on the Economics of Climate Change 15 years ago, which famously framed climate change as the greatest and widest-ranging market failure ever seen.

The government has said it will examine the Dasgupta Review's findings "and respond formally in due course".

But the Prime Minister Boris Johnson nevertheless welcomed its publication today, which he said "makes clear that protecting and enhancing nature needs more than good intentions - it requires concerted, co-ordinated action".

"This year is critical in determining whether we can stop and reverse the concerning trend of fast-declining biodiversity," he added. "As co-host of COP26 and president of this year's G7, we are going to make sure the natural world stays right at the top of the global agenda. And we will be leading by example here at home as we build back greener from the pandemic through my 10 Point Plan."

It comes ahead of the COP15 for Biological Diversity in China later this year, at which it is hoped nations will agreed to new, long-term international targets for addressing biodiversity loss, after the summit was postponed last year due the coronavirus crisis. Meanwhile, discussions around nature-based solutions such as forestry, mangrove protection, peatland restoration and others are expected to feature highly during Paris Agreement negotiations at the COP26 climate summit in November.

Green groups and business organisations also broadly welcomed the Dasgupta Review's findings as an urgently-needed clarion call for action to turn the tide on nature loss.

Commenting on the Review, WWF chief executive Tanya Steele said: "Our climate and nature goals need to become a core part of how decisions are made on all aspects of policy - and in particular economic and fiscal policy, with a test to make sure public spending aligns with the government's net zero commitments."

Meanwhile, Dr Nina Seega, research director for sustainable finance at the Cambridge Instutute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL) - who was part of the peer review team for the Dasgupta Review - said questions about the sustainability of the world's economic and financial system were "particularly pertinent" in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis.

She urged governments, financial regulators, individual financial firms and the wider business world to take action to better embed nature into their workings, in order to take better account of risks and direct more capital towards nature-based solutions.

"The review provides us with a firm foundation for this work and enables us to move from commitment to nature restoration and protection to fully embedding nature in our economic and financial systems," she said.

However, the Review did not receive a warm welcome in all quarters, amid long-held concerns among some that equating biodiversity and the natural world to financial value misses the core purpose of environmental protection, and therefore risks further deepening the crisis.

Journalist and environmental campaigner George Monbiot slammed the "morally wrong, intellectually vacuous and counter-productive" Dasgupta Review which he said "represents a catastrophic misstep in our relationship with nature: the penetration of capitalism into every corner of the world".

"It arises from a system that cannot tell the difference between protecting the living planet and commodifying it," he said. "Unfortunately, there's now a whole industry invested in this natural capital nonsense: economists, consultants, civil servants."