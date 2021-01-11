Boris Johnson commits £3bn climate finance to safeguard global biodiversity

Commitment to help protect land and ocean ecosystems critical to combating climate change to be announced by the PM at the global One Planet Summit later

The UK will commit at least £3bn to climate change solutions that protect and restore nature over the next five years while also boosting support for green energy in developing countries, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce later today.

The multi-billion pound commitment aims to accelerate efforts to protect biodiversity-rich land and ocean ecosystems, helping shift to a more sustainable food system and supporting the livelihoods of the world's poorest, the PM will say at a virtual summit this afternoon. It will be allocated from the UK's existing commitment of £11.6bn for international climate finance.

Specific programmes set to receive support include the flagship Blue Planet Fund for marine conservation, projects to maintain forests and tackle the illegal timber trade and deforestation, and initiatives to conserve habitats such as mangroves that protect communities from the impacts of climate change, according to Downing Street..

Johnson is set to make the announcement during his appearance at the One Planet Summit later, a leader-level virtual event convened by France and featuring speeches from a host of world leaders and leading figures including French President Emmanuel Macron, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the Prince of Wales and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The UK PM is set to address a session on Financing for Biodiversity at the Summit, where he plans to call on others to mobilise public and private finance for sustainable solutions to climate change, according to Number 10.

At the same event, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and COP26 President Alok Sharma are set to convene a roundtable on the Clean Power Transition alongsde UN chief Guterres, bringing together ministers from eight African and European countries. Raab is expeceted to pledge £38 million of UK money to the Climate Compatible Growth programme, which supports developing countries to accelerate their transition to green energy while growing their economies.

The new funding builds on previous UK government commitments on biodiversity made last year, including to protect at least 30 per cent of the UK's land and ocean by 2030, as well as on rapid progress made by the UK in decarbonising its power system.

"We will not achieve our goals on climate change, sustainable development or preventing pandemics if we fail to take care of the natural world that provides us with the food we eat, the water we drink and the air we breathe," said Johnson, speaking ahead of his One Planet Summit appearance. "We must work together as a global community to drive the ambitious change and investment we need to protect our shared planet and the glorious, rich and diverse life within it."

Tackling climate change and protecting nature are closely linked: rising global temperatures and pollution are damaging natural ecosystems, while thriving forests and ocean play a critical role in mitigating climate change. Agriculture, forest loss, and land-use contribute 23 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, while conversely land and coastal marine ecosystems could provide up to a third of the climate mitigations needed to meet the targets set out in the Paris Agreement, according to climate scientists.

However, biodiversity is currently declining faster than at any other time in human history. Recent decades have seen a 68 per cent decline in populations of mammals, birds, fish, reptiles and amphibians, while 1.3 million square kilometres of forests were lost between 1990 and 2016, the equivalent of 800 football fields an hour.

"It is fantastic to see billions of pounds pledged today to support efforts to reduce deforestation and degradation, and to accelerate the transition to clean energy," said Sharma, who last week left his role as UK Business Secretary to concentrate full-time on leading preparations for the crucial COP26 climate summit in Glasgow next year. "By working together, on the road to COP26, we can make faster progress towards a sustainable future for our planet."