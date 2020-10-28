'Solid progress': Unilever claims it is on track to halve its plastic waste by 2025

Materials innovation, tests of refillable and reusable products and a 'significant increase' in the proportion of recycled plastic have steered firm closer to 2025 plastic goals, it said

Unilever claims it is "on track" to halve the amount of virgin plastic it uses across its enormous product portfolio by 2025, a year on from first announcing the target in 2019.

A raft of successful initiatives introduced over the past year are geared at helping the firm achieve its industry-leading goals announced last October to reduce its annual plastic packaging output by 100,000 tonnes over the next five years and accelerate its use of recycled plastic in the next five years, the consumer goods giant announced today.

These range from the introduction of new packaging formats - such as paper-based Carte D'Or ice cream tubs, Signal toothbrushes with replaceable heads, and the removing plastic film from boxes of PG Tips - to ongoing trials exploring how to transition other products to more sustainable business models that rely on reusable and refillable products, the company said.

In its plastic waste update today, the Anglo-Dutch firm revealed that roughly 10 per cent of its plastic footprint, or roughly 75,000 tonnes of plastic, is now post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic, a figure that represents a "significant increase" from 2019. It also hailed "solid progress" towards an aim of achieving "at least" 25 per cent PCR by 2025. The firm, which owns Marmite, Pot Noodle, Dove, Magnum and Persil, predicted its use of PCR would double in the next 12 months.

Unilever chief executive Alan Jope stressed that the war against plastic waste should continue despite the current health and economic crises. "Throwaway culture and throwaway business models continue to dominate our lives and damage our planet," he said. "Despite challenging conditions, we must not turn our backs on plastic pollution. It is crucial that we - and the rest of the industry - stay the course, cut the amount of plastic we use, and rapidly transition to a circular economy."

Earlier this month Unilever partnered with Asda to trial in-store refills of laundry, personal care and tea brands at the retailer's inaugural 'sustainability store' in Leeds, in a bid to help shoppers cut down on plastic. The initiative follows the launch of a refillable line of Cif bathroom cleaner in the UK last year that Unilever estimates has saved 171 tonnes of plastic by encouraging customers to reuse spray bottles, and the success of dilute-at-home laundry detergent from OMO launched in 2019 in Brazil that has shifted 30 per cent of consumers to the refill at home format.

Richard Slater, Unilever's chief R&D officer mused that "bold innovations that challenge existing designs, materials and business models" were critical to Unilever's fight against tackling plastic waste.

"Our priority is to fundamentally rethink our approach to packaging, and pave the way for new solutions such as reusable and refillable formats," he said. "By adopting a 'test, learn and refine' mentality, we've developed innovative solutions that will help people cut their use of plastic for good."

Unilever has also produced a number of country-specific roadmaps over the past year that look at how to boost recycling rates in different markets, guides the company believes can help meet its goal of collecting and processing more plastic than it sells by 2025.