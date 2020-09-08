Garnier pledges to plant 400,000 trees by November

Global beauty brand unveils ambitious new reforestation project in support of net zero emission ambitions

Global beauty brand Garnier has unveiled plans for a new consumer-facing reforestation project that will see 400,000 trees planted by the end of October as the company seeks to take an important step towards delivering net zero emissions.

The 'Buy One Plant One' scheme will mean that for selected products bought in ASDA stores Garnier will plant one tree for every product purchased. Point of sale units and on-pack stickers will help publicise the campaign while a dedicated website will allow shoppers to keep up to date with the project's tree-planting progress.

The activity is the result of Garnier working with Almond, a UK-based 'climate solutions platform' and app. Almond uses carbon analytics powered by WWF and Stockholm Environment Institute to create tailored plans for reducing emissions to net zero and has a stated aim to "empower 100 million people and businesses to reach carbon 'net zero' in the next decade".

"We are extremely pleased to announce our partnership with Garnier, supporting them in achieving a company-wide sustainable goal. The beauty industry only continues to grow and consideration for the impact of this has been and continues to be recognised," said Almond chief executive Oliver Bolton, who is personally overseeing the Garnier project.

Almond and Garnier have together agreed a five-step strategy to become more 'climate positive'. Planned measures include the wider use of recycled and recyclable packaging, greater use of renewable energy, fresh action to fight plastic pollution, and eco-designed product formulas. The plan also promises to deliver more 'Solidarity Sourcing', as part of a programme by Garnier's brand owner, L'Oreal, to direct "a proportion of the Group's global purchases to suppliers who give people who are typically excluded from the job market access to work and a sustainable income".

Bolton called on more firms to consider building plans to cut their carbon footprints: "There's always more that can be done," he said. "While we're not asking businesses to change their entire model - we want to help them understand their carbon impact and improve it."