Carbon negative fruit? Kent grower Bardsley England partners with Engie to cut CO2

Two companies team up to identify emissions associated with the thousands of tonnes of fruit produced by Bardsley England each year

A leading UK fruit producer's goal to grow carbon negative apples, pears, cherries and more is one step closer to reality, with the firm having announced a partnership with French utility company ENGIE to aid its transition to more sustainable methods of production.

Kent-based Bardsley England packs around 37,000 tonnes of fruit annually, while producing up to 23,000 tonnes each year from its 24 sites and 820 hectares of land.

Its partnership with ENGIE announced this week will see the two organisations collaborate on a suite of projects to identify all emissions - direct, indirect and through the supply chain (Scopes 1, 2 & 3) - associated with cultivation, harvest, land management, storage, packaging, processing, transportation and waste disposal.

"Our ultimate objective is to reach a point where our produce is not just carbon-zero, but carbon-negative," said Ben Bardsley, managing director of Bardsley England. "This is a long-term strategy that requires meticulous attention to detail at every level and we are confident that ENGIE is the right partner for this mission."

Earlier this year Bardsley England announced plans to fully automate and digitise its production in the years ahead, and hired an 'ag tech' director - Antony Yousefian - which is thought to be the first such role in UK horticulture.

Matt Dracup, energy services director at ENGIE UK, added: "This is an ambitious programme, particularly in addressing the full 'cradle to gate' emissions, and we are both proud and excited to be playing a key role in it. We are looking forward to supporting Bardsley England in their journey ahead."