'Green rider': Albert launches contract-based sustainability initiative for film and TV indusry

Bafta-backed Albert initiative hopes 'green rider'' clauses in contracts can encourage film and TV industries to think more sustainably.

Albert, the Bafta-backed group that campaigns to promote sustainability best practices across the film and television industry, has this week launched a new initiative that encourages stars to write environmental conditions into their contracts.

'Riders' are clauses in actors' contracts that have been historically been used by stars to demand on-set luxury items or specify transport preferences. However, the concept has evolved in recent years and in 2018 Oscar winner Frances McDormand used her acceptance speech to encourage fellow actors to help improve diversity across Hollywood by asking for 'inclusion riders' in their contracts.

As such, Albert's 'green rider' encourages sought-after talent in the film and TV industry to mandate particular environmental measures on set, for example the prioritisation of costume hire over fast fashion purchases or the procurement of low-energy lighting and plant-based catering services.

The group hopes that actors, writers, and other film and TV talent will embrace the concept, and in doing so encourage the "carbon-intensive" screen industry cut its emissions and reduce its environmental impact.

"Albert's aim is to help the TV and film industry transition towards a carbon neutral future, and to do that, every person on a production from the producers to the runners needs to know what they can do," explained Aaron Matthews, Albert's head of industry sustainability. "The green rider is there to help actors, agents and casting directors so that they too can make a positive difference"

Albert plans to run webinars with casting and talent networks to demonstrate how the rider can be used and has made a 'green rider' template that is available on its website.

Richard Wilson, chief executive of casting company Spotlight, which worked with Albert on the initiative, said: "Actors and their agents, alongside casting directors, have a huge amount of influence and they all want help to do more to make our carbon-intensive industry more sustainable. The Green Rider gives them a framework and guidance for how to do this. We're really excited to see how this is adopted by the industry and the positive changes it will bring about".

Albert was started in 2011 as a collaboration between Bafta, indies, and broadcasters to try and curb the screen industry's significant environmental impacts. It subsequently introduced a certification scheme that allows shows to carry the Albert label if they adhere to a range of green best practices.