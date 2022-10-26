'Disappointing': World on track for 2.5C warming under national 2030 climate plans, UN warns

UN analysis of 2030 emissions targets reveals countries have largely failed to resubmit climate plans aligned with 1.5C goal
The overwhelming majority of governments around the world have reneged on the promises they made at COP26 to update or resubmit their official 2030 climate plans before the end of this year, leaving the...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial