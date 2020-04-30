ESG Blog: M&G Investments, Federated Hermes add to Barclays' climate pressure
All the latest ESG investment news from BusinessGreen's sister site, Investment Week
Is home working really the greener option?
The coronavirus lockdown may have led to a fall in emissions, but assumptions that home-working automatically cuts carbon could prove to be wide of the mark
Recyclers urge public not to recycle face masks and other PPE
Confederation of Paper Industries issues plea for public to ensure PPE is disposed of safely, amidst fears waste material could contaminate recycling
Study: Cleaner European air during Covid-19 lockdowns has helped to avoid 11,000 deaths
Reduced road traffic and industrial activity has cleaned up Europe's air, likely averting thousands of air pollution deaths, study argues