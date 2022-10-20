NZF Recap: Joanna Robinson

clock • 1 min read

Catch an exclusive post-workshop interview with Director of Client Services at Carbon Intelligence Joanna Robinson after her session "Is your Board Net Zero ready? CSOs, and the making of the 21st century...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Katie Azopardi

View profile
More from Katie Azopardi

NZF Recap: Diana Dimitrova & Dexter Galvin

NZF Recap: Beverley Gower-Jones

Most read
01

Fracking and sackings: Government wins shale gas vote amidst chaotic scenes in Westminster

19 October 2022 • 6 min read
02

Bank of England attaches climate conditions to energy markets financing scheme

17 October 2022 • 2 min read
03

Could decarbonisation be the cure for the UK's ailing steel industry?

14 October 2022 • 11 min read
04

BMW to shift UK electric Mini production to China and Germany

18 October 2022 • 4 min read
05

Climate minister Graham Stuart: Criticism of UK's climate agenda could slow UK's net zero drive

14 October 2022 • 6 min read

More on Net Zero Festival

NZF Recap: Diana Dimitrova & Dexter Galvin
Net Zero Festival

NZF Recap: Diana Dimitrova & Dexter Galvin

Katie Azopardi
clock 20 October 2022 • 1 min read
NZF Recap: Beverley Gower-Jones
Net Zero Festival

NZF Recap: Beverley Gower-Jones

Katie Azopardi
clock 20 October 2022 • 1 min read
NZF Recap: Alice Williams
Net Zero Festival

NZF Recap: Alice Williams

Katie Azopardi
clock 20 October 2022 • 1 min read