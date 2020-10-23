Avery Dennison: Digitally enabled labels central to circular economy in fashion
The US clothing firm reveals how digital technologies could finally make circular fashion a reality
Imagine being able to scan a QR code on a jacket that is no longer wearable and receiving clear directions for how to recycle it. Or being able to scan a code that will allow you to make sure a Telfar...
Microsoft, Tiffany help carve out new responsible mining standard
The Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance delivers has this week delivered its first mine audit, with support from leading corporates
Brexit tariffs would drive £2,800 EV price hike, auto sector warns
SMMT warns 'no-deal' Brexit would undermine UK green recovery and net zero vision by heaping costs onto electric car manufacturing
Reports: Airport group Aena agrees to annual shareholder vote on climate
Firm managing 69 airports including London Luton unleashes climate plan as it bows to pressure from UK hedge fund manager Sir Christopher Hohn