Avery Dennison: Digitally enabled labels central to circular economy in fashion

Credit: Avery Dennison
Credit: Avery Dennison
  • Deonna Anderson, GreenBiz.com
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

The US clothing firm reveals how digital technologies could finally make circular fashion a reality

Imagine being able to scan a QR code on a jacket that is no longer wearable and receiving clear directions for how to recycle it. Or being able to scan a code that will allow you to make sure a Telfar...

To continue reading...

More on Recycling

More news