But what happens when the wind does blow?

clock • 4 min read
Overnight Briefing
Image:

Overnight Briefing

'But what happens when the wind doesn't blow?' It is a question that anyone who has ever advocated for more renewables will have heard approximately eleventy thousand times, with the challenge invariably presented in a mocking tone that suggests the world's best engineers, investors, and policymakers have missed something so blindingly obvious a climate sceptic child could spot it.

The answer - assuming you can resist the urge to sarcastically respond with 'are you telling me the wind doesn't always blow and its gets dark at night, because THAT IS TOTALLY NEW INFORMATION' - is that...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Business Green

View profile
More from Business Green

Energy drinks

The power to save the planet is inside us all: How to get past despair to powerful action on climate change

Most read
01

Octopus Energy launches onshore wind 'dating agency' to match landowners and communities

22 April 2022 • 4 min read
02

England's tallest onshore wind turbine to power 3,000 homes by 2023

19 April 2022 • 3 min read
03

'Mining is part of the Cornish landscape': Inside the push to make Cornwall a lithium powerhouse

19 April 2022 • 10 min read
04

Velocys extends deal with British Airways to deliver sustainable aviation fuel refinery

21 April 2022 • 2 min read
05

Green beer: Budweiser to help bars connect to renewable electricity suppliers

20 April 2022 • 3 min read

More on Editor's Blog

Overnight Briefing
Editor's Blog

Energy drinks

Pubs are great, and not just for the obvious reasons. These are consumer facing businesses that are simultaneously exposed to the vicissitudes of fashion and steeped in centuries of tradition. They are small businesses that are often reliant on and even...

Business Green
clock 21 April 2022 • 2 min read
A missed opportunity so big you can see it from the Kremlin
Policy

A missed opportunity so big you can see it from the Kremlin

The Energy Security Strategy contains a welcome boost for offshore wind, nuclear, and hydrogen, but on almost every other front it is not fit for purpose

James Murray
James Murray
clock 07 April 2022 • 10 min read
Overnight Briefing
Editor's Blog

Divestment decisions

Scottish Widows today became the latest investment giant to tighten its policies governing investments in high carbon assets such as coal and tar sands companies.

BusinessGreen
clock 29 March 2022 • 2 min read